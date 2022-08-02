Barden Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,603 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Barden Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,169,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $66.05 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.64 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.35.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

