Barden Capital Management Inc. Has $1.17 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE DHR opened at $287.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $209.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.33 and its 200-day moving average is $268.08. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.17.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.