Barden Capital Management Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.78. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $57.75.

