Barden Capital Management Inc. Has $634,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

PYPL stock opened at $88.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $296.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

