Barden Capital Management Inc. Invests $932,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Barden Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,321 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 46.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 76.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.0% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,327,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $168,033,000 after purchasing an additional 59,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COP opened at $95.10 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The stock has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.05.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

