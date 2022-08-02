Barden Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Barden Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 1.4% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after buying an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,073,000 after buying an additional 2,254,336 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,083.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $191,136,000 after buying an additional 694,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,785,441,000 after buying an additional 560,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $227.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.97 and its 200 day moving average is $235.26. The company has a market cap of $141.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $236.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.18.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.