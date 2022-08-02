Barry West Sells 3,002 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) Director Barry West sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,178.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,944.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Shares of Iridium Communications stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,890. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.23. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $48.95.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.46 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

IRDM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 79.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,171,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,560,000 after buying an additional 963,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,836,000 after purchasing an additional 564,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 174.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after purchasing an additional 438,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth about $10,453,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 326.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 301,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 230,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

