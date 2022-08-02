BASIC Market Capitalization Reaches $15.40 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (BASIC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, BASIC has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. BASIC has a total market cap of $15.40 million and approximately $731,337.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,111.71 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004430 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00128095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00031502 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,449,287,997 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BASIC

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

