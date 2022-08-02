Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post earnings of C$1.14 per share for the quarter.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.31 by C($0.40). The firm had revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.63 billion.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

BHC traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$6.01. 642,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,602. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.54. The company has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$5.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

