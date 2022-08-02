Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) PT Lowered to $70.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Baxter International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Price Performance

Baxter International stock opened at $58.67 on Friday. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 252.8% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.