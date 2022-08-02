Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) PT Lowered to $72.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Baxter International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Baxter International from $82.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.14.

BAX opened at $58.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $89.70.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Baxter International will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Baxter International by 252.8% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

