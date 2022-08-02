Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Short Interest Update

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 559,900 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the June 30th total of 865,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 329.4 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $72.03 and a fifty-two week high of $112.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.96.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $17.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.75 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 16.86%. On average, analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 20.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.