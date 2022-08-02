BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,118 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.61. 6,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,656. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.