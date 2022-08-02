BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,278 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 67.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of -25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.36.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -84.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,366 shares of company stock worth $1,347,467 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

