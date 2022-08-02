BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,587 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv Stock Performance

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,291,659 shares of company stock valued at $120,349,222. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $104.92. 29,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,333,183. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.