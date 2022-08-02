BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 87 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 9,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 122,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,227,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the first quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the first quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $8.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $585.38. 5,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $605.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $636.59. The company has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REGN. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $610.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $697.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

