BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,972 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 3.9% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $36,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,398,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,325,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.25. The company had a trading volume of 60,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,222. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.39. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $129.56 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

