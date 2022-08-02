BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,809 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,993,000 after purchasing an additional 91,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $528,618,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Capital One Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,616,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,074,000 after acquiring an additional 271,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.92. 15,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,136. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.73. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $98.54 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $407,836,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,604 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,199. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.60.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

