BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,807,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.77. 75,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,039,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.13. The firm has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

