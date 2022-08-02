BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.60 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,969 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 87,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 102,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.20. 985,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,124,620. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.58. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

