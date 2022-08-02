BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN traded up $8.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $585.38. 5,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,063. The company has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $605.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $636.59. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $747.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on REGN shares. Argus increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $697.15.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.