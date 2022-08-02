BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.20 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 25,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after buying an additional 12,349 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 401.1% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.31.

Insider Activity

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ROP traded down $2.87 on Tuesday, hitting $429.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,344. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $369.51 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.26. The firm has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.