BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,547 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $705,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 22,761 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 81,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $18,011,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS Health Trading Up 0.3 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $96.30. The company had a trading volume of 76,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,189. The firm has a market cap of $126.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.