BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of KBWD traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,708. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $21.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th.

