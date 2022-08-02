BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,349 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $18.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $910.39. 449,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,848,156. The stock has a market cap of $950.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $726.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $843.16. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.57 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $859.38.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,541,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $14,541,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,989 shares of company stock worth $30,073,729 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

