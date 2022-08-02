BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 311 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.9 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.40. The company had a trading volume of 70,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,103. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.66. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $121.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 34.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.63.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.