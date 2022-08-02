BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in KLA by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of KLA by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 36.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $384.59. The stock had a trading volume of 16,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,822. The stock has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.95. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $282.83 and a 52-week high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,173 shares of company stock worth $390,798 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.55.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

