BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,028 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 226,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Liquid Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Liquid Strategies LLC now owns 125,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 34,499 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 171,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,401,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.91. The company had a trading volume of 540,990 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average of $68.54.

