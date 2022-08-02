BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 303 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.83. 1,927,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,067,528. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

