Beam (BEAM) Price Hits $0.19

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Beam has a market cap of $22.97 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000837 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00052385 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Beam

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 119,696,520 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

