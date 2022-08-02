Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Issues Earnings Results

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 2.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Up 11.0 %

Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Beasley Broadcast Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BBGI Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Beasley Broadcast Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.