Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Issues Earnings Results

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 2.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Up 11.0 %
Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
