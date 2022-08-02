Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.0% during the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 23.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,106,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.7% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.2 %

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $244.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.50. The firm has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $231.46 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 54.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

