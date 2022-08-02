Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Up 8.5%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.26. 225,423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,300,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBBY. Bank of America cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.67.

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $475.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Activity

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($1.50). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeff Kirwan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,929.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeff Kirwan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,929.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sue Gove acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,756.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $288,720. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bed Bath & Beyond

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 184.6% in the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 43,704 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 28,350 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 128.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 432,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 242,964 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 132.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,002 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 26,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Articles

