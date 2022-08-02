Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Up 31.9% in July

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,200 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the June 30th total of 144,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,902.0 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $101.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.59 and its 200-day moving average is $99.91. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $124.75.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

