Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Up 31.9% in July

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,200 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the June 30th total of 144,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,902.0 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $101.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.59 and its 200-day moving average is $99.91. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $124.75.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
