Benchmark Electronics (BHE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BHE stock opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. Benchmark Electronics has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. The company has a market cap of $905.65 million, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Benchmark Electronics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,295.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,498,018.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 16.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

