Benchmark Trims E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Target Price to $17.00

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Benchmark from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Huber Research cut shares of E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SSP opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. E.W. Scripps has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $23.61.

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.69 million. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.04%. E.W. Scripps’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that E.W. Scripps will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Margaret Scripps Klenzing acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,911.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $665,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Margaret Scripps Klenzing acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 321,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,911.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 187.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in E.W. Scripps during the second quarter valued at $150,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

