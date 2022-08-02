Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 2,800 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($34.31) target price on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,860 ($35.04) target price (up previously from GBX 2,570 ($31.49)) on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($36.76) price target on Shell in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($39.21) price target on Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,779 ($34.05) price target on Shell in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,700 ($33.08) target price on Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,801.40 ($34.33).

Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,136 ($26.17) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £157.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 550.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,173.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,459.24 ($30.13).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

