Berry (BRY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Berry to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Berry had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $94.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Berry to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BRY stock opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. Berry has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.92 million, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 2.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.50%.

BRY has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Berry from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 538,761 shares of Berry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $6,136,487.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,739,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,151,743.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of Berry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 538,761 shares of Berry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $6,136,487.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,739,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,151,743.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,607,222 shares of company stock worth $40,914,098. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Berry by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Berry by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Berry by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Berry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

