Beyond Meat (BYND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 160.55% and a negative net margin of 54.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts expect Beyond Meat to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $134.99.

Several research firms have commented on BYND. Cowen cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays cut Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Beyond Meat by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Beyond Meat by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

