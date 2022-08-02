B&G Foods (BGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect B&G Foods to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. B&G Foods has set its FY22 guidance at $1.65-$1.75 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $532.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.02 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect B&G Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods Trading Up 2.5 %

B&G Foods stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.80. The company had a trading volume of 23,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,488. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.56. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.26.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 195.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter worth $236,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 13.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BGS. StockNews.com lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About B&G Foods

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.