BigBear.ai (BBAI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. BigBear.ai has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.52 million. On average, analysts expect BigBear.ai to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BigBear.ai Stock Down 3.7 %
NYSE:BBAI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.36. 561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,829. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.49. BigBear.ai has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.
Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai
BigBear.ai Company Profile
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides decision support analytics solutions for the defense, intelligence, federal civilian, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and commercial markets. Its solutions enable customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds that can be leveraged to inform decision-making and create decision advantages in various operational environments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BigBear.ai (BBAI)
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- Devon Energy Produces A Record Quarter, Dividend Raised By 22%
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.