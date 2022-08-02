BinaryX Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.43 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for about $127.42 or 0.00557914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $257.75 million and $7.43 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00174391 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x.

BinaryX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

