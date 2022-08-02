Bintex Futures Price Hits $0.39 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $39,169.13 and approximately $15,002.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001668 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.00 or 0.00605113 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures.

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.