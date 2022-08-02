Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS increased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,346 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for about 3.8% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sector Gamma AS owned about 0.06% of Biogen worth $17,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,682,201,000 after acquiring an additional 107,970 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,566,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,768,000 after buying an additional 184,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $373,125,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,043,000 after buying an additional 62,060 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,131,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,365,000 after buying an additional 140,484 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $351.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.24 and its 200-day moving average is $209.56.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

