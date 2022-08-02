Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given “Neutral” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $224.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BIIB. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Biogen to $238.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.36.

Shares of BIIB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $209.13. The stock had a trading volume of 20,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.56. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $351.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

