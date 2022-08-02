Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 52,970 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,983,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BNGO has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Bionano Genomics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Bionano Genomics Trading Up 13.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 12.99, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics ( NASDAQ:BNGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 27.06% and a negative net margin of 450.73%. The company had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 9,665 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 29,892 shares during the last quarter. 26.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

