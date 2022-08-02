Bistroo (BIST) Price Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Bistroo (BIST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last week, Bistroo has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Bistroo has a market cap of $776,669.87 and $47,272.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bistroo coin can currently be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.07 or 0.00627951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001627 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016425 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001778 BTC.
Bistroo Coin Profile
Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO.
