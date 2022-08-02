Bitcoin Adult (BTAD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8,263.06

Bitcoin Adult (BTAD) traded up 71.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Bitcoin Adult coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Adult has a total market capitalization of $8,263.06 and $3.00 worth of Bitcoin Adult was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Adult has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.59 or 0.00627929 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002167 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00017083 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00034726 BTC.
About Bitcoin Adult
Bitcoin Adult’s total supply is 53,543,730 coins and its circulating supply is 51,582,493 coins. Bitcoin Adult’s official website is www.bitcoin-adult.com. Bitcoin Adult’s official Twitter account is @BTADULT and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Adult Coin Trading
