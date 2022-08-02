Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Reaches $0.0420 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 52% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0420 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $773,719.52 and $365.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 47.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

