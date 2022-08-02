Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Tops $60.91

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $60.91 or 0.00267172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $71.24 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,799.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.21 or 0.00579874 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016396 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003015 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,130,814 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

